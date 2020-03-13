Aston Villa are donating 850 packed lunches and hot food to homeless charities after their match with Chelsea was postponed due to coronavirus.

Villa had been due to host the Blues at Villa Park on Saturday but the game, along with all Premier League matches this weekend and until April 3, has been postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

As always, Aston Villa had prepared packed lunches and hot food for staff and media ahead of Saturday’s games.

That, however, is no longer needed and as a result the Midlands club have kindly offered to donate it to homeless charities.

Aston Villa tweeted on Friday: “850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities.

“If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700. #AVFC”