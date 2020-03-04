🔥Asteroid almost half the size of Everest to fly by Earth next month — but it won’t hit us🔥

A large asteroid expected to zip by Earth next month — but not close enough to collide with us.

And we’re lucky that it isn’t, because back in 1998 when NASA first discovered the asteroid, they concluded that it is “large enough to cause global effects” if it was to hit Earth, CNN reported.

The asteroid, named 52768 — formerly called 1998 OR2 — will pass within 6,290,589.3431 kilometres of Earth, travelling at 31,319.4436 km/h. Its diameter is between 1.7 and four kilometres wide.

Although this isn’t the biggest asteroid to enter Earth’s orbit, it is the largest one to pass in the next two months. The title of the largest asteroid to ever come close belongs to 3122 Florence, which was discovered in 1981 and narrowly missed Earth by about seven million kilometres — only 18 times the distance between Earth and the moon — on Sept. 1, 2017, with a diameter between 4.4 and eight kilometres wide. It is expected to boomerang back near Earth again in 2057.

The asteroid was classified as ‘potentially dangerous’ when it was first discovered two decades ago because it passes near our planet’s orbit, but it is luckily not on NASA’s list of potential future impact events. Gathered by their Sentry system, “a highly automated collision monitoring system that continually scans the most current asteroid catalog for possibilities of future impact with Earth over the next 100 years.”



Looking at the asteroid approaching from space to Earth



While NASA does heavily track and collect data on Near-Earth Objects, they do emphasize on their Sentry information page that “where information on known potential Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) impacts is posted, one must bear in mind that an Earth collision by a sizeable NEA is a very low probability event.”

NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies is projecting that the asteroid will fly by Earth on April 29 at 4: 56 a.m. ET.