Assistant public defender takes over top spot at St. Louis Trial Office

ST. LOUIS — Matthew Mahaffey, an assistant public defender in St. Louis for the past five years, has been hired to lead the St. Louis Trial Office of public defenders.Mahaffey, 42, took over the job from Mary Fox, who last month became the director of Missouri’s public defender system.In addition to Mahaffey’s tenure as a public defender, he also worked as a child advocacy lawyer for Voices for Children, which provides counsel for children in foster care.According to Mahaffey’s LinkedIn page, he’s a graduate of Hope College in Michigan, earned a master’s degree in social work from Washington University in St. Louis and a law degree from St. Louis University.

