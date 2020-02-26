assault-weapon-bans-and-background-checks:-candidates-on-where-they-stand

🔥Assault weapon bans and background checks: Candidates on where they stand🔥

mariya smith0

Each of the seven Democratic candidates made their case for why they are the strongest on gun control. Bernie Sanders defended his record while admitting his vote to shield gun manufacturers from legal consequences was wrong. Elizabeth Warren stressed the need to get rid of the filibuster to help push gun control through Congress. Watch their remarks here from the CBS News Democratic debate from Charleston, South Carolina.

