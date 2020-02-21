🔥Assassin's Creed Syndicate is now free on the Epic Games Store🔥

The Epic Games Store is giving away two games for free today: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and digital card game Faeria.

When Syndicate was first released in 2014, it was praised for its presentation and story but faced criticism for not offering anything new in terms of gameplay.

Set in Victorian London circa 1886, it follows the story of Jacob Frye, a young and reckless assassin. The game itself is better than most of the older entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, but it doesn’t do a great job of breaking new ground and ultimately is a rehashing of everything developers Ubisoft has done before in a new setting.

(Ubisoft)

On the other hand, digital card game Faeria should pique the interest of card-game lovers out there with a “living” game board concept.

Developed by Belgium-based independent studio Abrakam, Faeria pits players against each other online or with a computer-controlled enemy. Battles will take place on an empty board with hexagonal tiles that will be filled up when you play cards. Your goal is, naturally, to reduce your opponent’s health pool to zero.

The Epic Games Store is an online shop owned by Epic Games where you can purchase PC games, similar to other online stores including Steam and Origin.

All you need to do to get these games is to create a free account on the Epic Games Store by signing up with your email address.

Once you log in to your account you click the ‘get’ button on the free game which will begin to download it. Once downloaded, it’s yours to keep.

Faeria and Assassin’s Creed will be free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, February 27, so make sure to move fast.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts