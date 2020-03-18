Asleep at the Wheel’s Sheldon Concert Hall concert shifts to September

Asleep at the Wheel. Photo courtesy of the artist

Asleep at the Wheel’s postponed April 24 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 16.Ticket-holders can present their tickets from the original date on the new date. Those who can’t make the new date can request a refund at the original point of purchase. They’re also asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the non-profit Sheldon Arts Foundation. Refunds must be requested by April 24 through metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at online@metrotix.comNew tickets are $35-$45.The postponement came in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 locally, nationally and worldwide.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

