Asian shares plunge after Wall Street’s worst day since ’87

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.2% in morning trading.

Men stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.2% in morning trading.

A woman looks at an electronic stock board showing foreign exchange rates at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

Women stand in front of at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.2% in morning trading.

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.2% in morning trading.

A currency trader wearing a face mask watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

A currency trader wearing a face mask watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

A currency trader wearing a face mask watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Asian shares plunged Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

A trader walks at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Regional stock markets were down, reflecting investor concerns and nerves felt globally as oil prices plunge and tourism revenue is eroded by the virus. The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially designated the outbreak a “pandemic.”

Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing more than 1,400 points from the Dow industrials, as investors wait for a more aggressive response from the U.S. government to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

A trader arrives at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Regional stock markets were down, reflecting investor concerns and nerves felt globally as oil prices plunge and tourism revenue is eroded by the virus. The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially designated the outbreak a “pandemic.”

FILE – This July 15, 2013, file photo, shows a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of companies in the travel sector continue to struggle, Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid the virus outbreak as demand weakens. President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States seemed to heighten investors’ concerns.

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialist Patrick King, left, and trader Daniel Trimble work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialist Meric Greenbaum, center, works with traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialist Dilip Patel, left, and trader Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock symbols are lighted as trading is halted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Connolly, with NYSE Trading Floor Operations, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the trading halt, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Conlon, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trader Gregory Rowe, left, and specialist Peter Giacchi work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trader Michael Capolino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

A trader uses a hand sanitizer dispenser on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week.

Traders clean the Livermore Trading Group area on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NYSE has contracted with an outside vendor to provide an additional deep cleaning of the building and thoroughly disinfect the trading floor over the weekend.

A pair of traders work in their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week.

Traders Edward Curran, left, and Jonathan Mueller work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week.

Specialists Dilip Patel, left, and Jeremy Vargas work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.

The Boeing logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Boeing stock Boeing Co. closed down $34.24 to $154.84.

A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines the day’s activity, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing Dow Jones Industrial Average number, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

Specialist John O’Hara works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

A trader has his head in his hand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

Trader Mark Muller works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened. The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares have plunged in Asia, with Japan’s benchmark sinking 10% after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.Markets worldwide have retreated as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen and the meltdown in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy, batters confidence around the globe.South Korea’s Kospi sank 8.1%, Sydney’s S&P ASX/200 gave up 7.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 6.3%.THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below.The escalating coronavirus emergency sent the stock market Thursday into its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street’s big gains since President Donald Trump took office.The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%, for a total drop of 26.7% from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way over the 20% threshold for a bear market, officially ending Wall Street’s unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 2,352 ponts, or 10%, its heaviest loss since its nearly 23% drop on Oct. 19, 1987.European markets fell 12% in one of their worst days ever, even after the European Central Bank pledged to buy more bonds and offer more help for the economy.The rout came amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe — including Trump’s suspension of most travel to the U.S. from Europe — and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t counter the economic damage from the outbreak any time soon.“We’re starting to get a sense of how dire the impact on the economy is going to be. Each day the news doesn’t get better, it gets worse. It’s now hit Main Street to a more significant degree,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.Stocks fell so fast on Wall Street at the opening bell that they triggered an automatic, 15-minute trading halt for the second time this week. The so-called circuit breakers were first adopted after the 1987 crash, and until this week hadn’t been tripped since 1997.The Dow briefly turned upward and halved its losses at one point in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced it would step in to ease “highly unusual disruptions” in the Treasury market. But the burst of momentum quickly faded.Trump often points proudly to the big run-up on Wall Street under his administration, warning a crowd at a rally last August that “whether you love me or hate, you gotta vote for me,” or else your 401(k) will go “down the tubes.”Just last month, the Dow was boasting a nearly 50% increase since Trump took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017. By Thursday’s close, the Dow was clinging to a 6.9% gain, though it was still up nearly 16% since just before Trump’s election in November 2016.The Dow officially went into a bear market on Wednesday, when it finished the day down more than 20% from its all-time high. For the S&P 500, this is the fastest drop since World War II from a record high to a bear market.The combined health crisis and retreat on Wall Street heightened fears of a recession.“This is bad. The worst and fastest stock market correction in our career,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union, said in a research note overnight. “The economy is doomed to recession if the country stops working and takes the next 30 days off. The stock market knows it.”The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks.The fallout mounted Thursday, as the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, major league baseball postponed opening day, and Disneyland announced it is shutting down. Even Mount Everest closed. Closer to Wall Street, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera shut their doors, and Broadway theaters planned to go dark.In a somber prime-time address Wednesday night from the White House, Trump announced the new travel ban as well as measures to extend loans, payroll tax cuts and other financial relief to individuals and businesses hurt by the crisis.But the travel restrictions represented another heavy blow to the already battered airline and travel industries, and the other measures did not impress Wall Street.”What markets are waiting for are efforts to contain the virus in a very aggressive way, ways we’ve seen in other countries,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “Short of that, nibbling around the edges, maybe doing something that can help a firm with a very short-term impact or help an employee, doesn’t hurt, but it’s not the bull’s-eye, and it’s not as targeted as the markets would like to see.”Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets said: “The market judgment on that announcement is that it’s too little, too late.”The damage was worldwide and eye-popping. Among the big moves: — Travel stocks again were among the hardest hit. Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises both lost roughly a third of their value. Another drop for United Airlines put its loss for the year at nearly 58%.— Oil continued its brutal week, with benchmark U.S. crude at $31.50 per barrel.— In Asia, stocks in Thailand and the Philippines fell so fast that trading was temporarily halted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 4.4% to its lowest close in four years, and South Korea’s market lost 3.9%.Also alarming were complaints in recent days by investors that trading in the Treasury market wasn’t working well. For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, traders said they were seeing surprisingly large gaps in prices being offered by buyers and sellers. That threatened to cause the market to seize up.In a surprise move, the Fed said it would pump in at least $1.5 trillion to help calm the market and facilitate trading.After earlier thinking that the virus could remain mostly in China and that any dip in the economy would be followed by a quick rebound, investors are seeing the damage and disruptions mount, with Italy locking itself down, the NBA suspending games and authorities in the U.S. and beyond banning large gatherings and closing schools.”Anyone who tells you they know how long this is going to last is wrong,” said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. “The uncertainty here is trying to figure out how you get this virus under control, and is that a matter of days, weeks or months.”———AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed from Tokyo.———Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. 