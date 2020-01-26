🔥Ashley Young produces classy assist just 30 minutes inter Inter Milan debut🔥

Ashley Young got off to a dream start at Inter Milan with an exquisite assist just 30 minutes into his debut against Cagliari.

The 34-year-old completed a £1.3million move from Manchester United to Inter last week and put pen to paper on a six-month contract with the Serie A giants.

After falling our of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, Young was keen for a new challenge and jumped at the opportunity once Inter’s interest became known.

Inter boss Antonio Conte tried and failed to sign Young during his time at Chelsea and the full-back repaid his manager’s faith on Sunday afternoon.

Young, starting at right-back, swung in a pinpoint ball for Lautaro Martinez on the half-hour mark and the Argentinian made no mistake with a clinical header from six yards.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta certainly seemed to enjoy the goal in the stands at the San Siro.

A classy assist from Ashley Young just 30 minutes into his Inter Milan debut pic.twitter.com/h5LDnI5k51 — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) January 26, 2020

After confirmation of his move to Inter had broken, Young promised to join United fans in an away end in the near future.

‘To Manchester United, you gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain,’ the England international said.

‘Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight and a half years.

‘To the United fans, every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows.

‘I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon.’

MORE: Fikayo Tomori reveals what was said in Chelsea dressing room at half-time against Hull City





