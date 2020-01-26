🔥’Ashamed to cheat Salman Khan’: Fans furious on Katrina Kaif turning bride🔥

On Katrina’s birthday, Shah Rukh Khan unveils her first look from Zero













Katrina Kaif has been hitting the headlines because of her alleged love affair with Vicky Kaushal. But these days the actress is in news because of her latest pictures where she has turned into a bride and believe us or not these pictures have created havoc on the internet.

As soon as these pictures became viral on social media, fans began wondering who shall be the groom, many have even whether is she getting married to Vicky Kaushal. According to the latest reports, Katrina shot for a bridal photo shoot and these pictures are from the same shoot. Apart from Katrina Kaif Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in this commercial.

Katrina Kaif ties knot with her rumored boyfriend?

While many have loved the pictures and are also assuming it to be Katrina tieing the knot with her rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, one user has also written, “Are you ashamed of cheating Salman Khan?”

It was at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party where the two had set tongues rolling. Kaushal and Kaif were seen having a great time together. Not just that, Vicky also accompanied Katrina to Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party where he was seen cheering as Katrina made Ali cut the cake.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted together at a friend’s house. While the duo entered separately, they didn’t seem to leave each other’s side, said a source.

Are things getting serious?

Their recent outings together, which appear to be more planned than just a coincidence, hints at the two of them growing fonder towards each-other with each passing day. What’s interesting is that the two don’t have any qualms in getting clicked together and happily pose for the shutterbugs. Vicky Kaushal has turned into quite a ladies’ man ever since the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Katrina Kaif was no exception to this.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has his kitty full of some powerful movies back-to-back. While his Udham Singh would release on October 2, Karan Johar’s Takht is expected to be released soon after. Post which, he would begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s next. Katrina, on the other hand, would be seen in Rohit Shetty’s magnum opus Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.