🔥Asda opening hours: Revised supermarket shopping times during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Asda has altered its opening times and brought in new rules to prevent customers stockpiling goods during the coronavirus crisis.

New social distancing rules have also been implemented at the supermarket in a bid to keep workers and customers safe, as the country attempts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

Restrictions are in place on a number of items, meaning people are limited in what they are allowed to buy at any one time, and opening hours will shorter as part of the nationwide measures.

Here are the steps Asda has taken…

What are the opening hours for Asda?

The supermarket has confirmed that it has reduced the normal opening hours of their stores to 8am-8pm, Monday to Saturday.

This is to ensure staff can clean and fully re-stock the shelves for customers. Customers are advised to visit the company’s store locator, which has all of the latest information.

Sunday opening hours remain the same.

Do NHS staff have special supermarket opening hours?

NHS workers will be prioritised in larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

What item restrictions are in place?

Limits on certain items are in place both in store and online, but a spokesman confirmed they relaxed the three-items per customer limited across fresh and produce lines.

The limit, however, remains on the rest of food, hygiene and cleaning products.

Asda is shutting its cafes and deli counters temporarily, and it has imposed floor markings two metres apart “across checkouts, self-scan, kiosks, pharmacy, optical and service desks to help customers observe social distancing”.

If necessary, the number of customers in store will also be limited to allow social distancing measures to be observed.

Previously, the supermarket announced it was restricting shoppers to three items on all food, toiletries and cleaning products.

Hand sanitiser had already been restricted to two per person both in-store and online.

Can I get home delivery?

While customers can get home delivery, slots will only be shown for the next two weeks as demand is high at the moment.

Once you’ve completed your order, you’ll be told when it is expected to arrive.

Deliveries will be pre-packed to maintain social distancing regulations for drivers, who will be provided with cleaning materials and will maintain a two metre distance at all times.

Asda is no longer offering doorstep or collection returns. You can still apply for refunds online, and if the request approved will receive the money in 3-5 days. You do not need to return the product to store.