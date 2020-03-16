🔥As U.S. Senate mulls House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion in new spending🔥

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – As the U.S. Senate grappled over what to do with a wide-ranging coronavirus economic stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday urged an additional $750 billion to address the growing crisis.

Schumer’s office said his proposal would fund a range of emergency operations, including relieving potential capacity problems at hospitals, expanding jobless benefits, delivering help to small businesses and funding childcare for healthcare workers and first responders.

“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” Schumer said in a statement.

The Senate’s top Democrat had made an early call for $8.5 billion in an initial coronavirus aid bill. Ultimately, Congress approved $8.3 billion that was enacted on March 5.

It was not yet clear how Senate Republicans would respond to the $750 billion proposal.

The Senate first has to consider a multibillion-dollar economic stimulus bill passed by the House.

It was unclear whether the 53 Republicans in the 100-seat Senate would coalesce around that wide-ranging measure.

It would require paid sick leave for some workers, expanded unemployment compensation and nearly $1 billion in additional money to help feed children, homebound senior citizens and others, and has White House backing.

(This story has been refiled to fixes “million” to “billion” in headline).