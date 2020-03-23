🔥As talks drag on, U.S. Senate sets second vote on Monday on coronavirus bill🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, frustrated over the deadlock on a major coronavirus response bill, late on Sunday announced a procedural vote will be held early on Monday on a bill that senators already rejected.

McConnell, a Republican, said that unless a bipartisan deal is reached before 9: 45 a.m. Monday (1345 GMT), he will force a second vote on a bill Democrats opposed. In the meantime, talks were continuing in the hope of a compromise to what could be a $1 trillion-plus bill responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

