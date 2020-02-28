As sign-stealing scandal simmers, Shildt says MLB trying to get a grip on next ‘gray area’: the real sticky stuff

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt addresses the clubhouse before the team’s first full-squad workout during spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Shildt was joined by owner Bill DeWitt Jr. and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With a sign-stealing scandal seeping deep into the seams of this spring training, there is another concern, another “gray area” possibly being exploited that the commissioner’s office appears to be trying to get a grip on now before it slips into the next mess.Today’s trash can is tomorrow’s sunscreen tube.Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and other team officials spent about 90 minutes Friday morning speaking with officials from the commissioner’s office, including Joe Torre and new discipline czar Chris Young. The discussion, an annual part of spring training, lasted longer than usual and ranged from the new rules to the stronger presence Major League Baseball will have patrolling teams this season.It also touched on what Shildt called a “gray area” that the game must clear up — and fast: the use of foreign substances on the baseball.“By rule, you can’t doctor the baseball, and that’s fine,” Shildt said. “And there has always been a little bit of an understanding. So, this is that gray area. … There’s been this understood, mostly acceptable hitter-pitcher relationship where guys are throwing four miles per hour faster than guys were five, six years ago. As a hitter you want that guy to know where it’s going. Now maybe one of the reasons he’s throwing a little bit harder is he’s creating something with his spin.“This you now realize is the ethics taking place that I’m pretty sure the commissioner’s office wants to be sincere about — the other substances that are out there,” the manager continued. “(There are) people who are intentionally figuring out concoctions, elixirs that (help), and they’re measuring that. Says, oh, this increases your spin rate. So, that’s a part of what is taking place now.”Pitchers have access to the rosin bag on the back of the mound, and some have obviously used pine tar to get a better grip on the ball. This has all been done in the margins of the rules with the understanding that a pitcher with a better grip is also safer for the batter.And that practice isn’t isolated to the pitcher. There are third basemen in the game who have a spot of pine tar somewhere – and it’s not to doctor the ball for the picture, rather it’s to give them the grip they’re comfortable with during a cold game. Catcher’s tuck some pine tar on their pads to glop onto the ball at times, whether it’s for the pitcher’s benefit or theirs.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott look for the ball after Molina blocked a strikeout pitch to Chicago Cubs’ Matt Szcur in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The ball stuck to Molina’s chest protector and Szcur reached safely on the wild pitch strikeout. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

Chris Lee

Yadier Molina famously had a baseball stick to his chest protector during a game, and an official with the commissioner’s office said Molina was not in violation of any rule because a stick-um substance could be applied to the chest protector.As it was with sign-stealing, the leap that foreign substance has taken has to do with tech. The ability to measure spin rates means there is also a way to experiment what mixture, what “concoction,” as Shildt said, allows a pitcher to get the best spin rate.A pitcher can take the practice mound with schmears on this arm like an artist’s palette and give each gel a go for what revs the spin rate better. Those gels can be made from sunscreen — several years ago spray-on Bullfrog was all the rage — or mixed into sunscreen as a mask.This past week, Cincinnati starter Trevor Bauer renewed his previous allegations that Houston was one of the teams leading the way with an undetectable substance that helped pitchers maximize their spin rates. In an article for The Players’ Tribune, Bauer wrote, “When I see a guy go from being a good pitcher for one team and spinning the ball at 2,200 rpm, to spinning the ball at 2,600 or 2,700 in Houston, I know exactly what happened.” He has made similar hints on Twitter.In two of the Cardinals’ past four World Series appearances, there have been allegations of an opposing pitcher using a foreign substance for a better grip on the baseball. In 2006, as Detroit’s Kenny Rogers’ baffled the Cardinals, the stain of pine tar was obvious to anyone watching on TV and the lefty scrubbed it off during the game. Manager Tony La Russa elected not to make an issue of it.

Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester pitches in the eight inning during during Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, October 23, 2013. There is a discussion about what the substance is that can be seen in Lester’s glove. Photo by David Carson dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

In 2013, a Cardinals’ minor-leaguer Tweeted an allegation that Boston lefty Jon Lester clearly had pine tar on his glove during a gem vs. the Cardinals.Shildt referred to the understood agreement between batters and hitters and managers and other managers is now being “blurred” — by another fallout from baseball’s aggressively advancing use of tech.Due to Houston’s sign-stealing scheme, the urgency for having a better handle on substance use and clear, concise rules on what is permissible. The reason is the mandate from commissioner Rob Manfred that there will be severe penalties for any players that take justice into their own hands with a bean ball to the Astros players, or any others alleged to have been a part of the sign-stealing in 2017 and 2018.“I want our guys to feel like they’re able to get a grip on the ball and to make sure they know where it’s going for the safety of other hitters,” Shildt said. “What it ties into is an edict that comes out — rightfully so — that we don’t want people being thrown at, and we don’t want hitters getting hit or anything around their head. A ball can get away. And it slips. Well now all of a sudden because the guy doesn’t have some basic feel for the ball and he can’t grab it – something that gives him a feel because the balls are slick. The ball gets away and it’s deemed to be intentional. Well now guess what happens?“Ejection. Manager ejection, possible suspension,” Shildt continued. “So, there is where the gray area is, and that is what’s being sorted out.”After the discussion with commissioner officials Friday at the Cardinals’ complex in Roger Dean Stadium, Shildt said that new rules regarding the use of tech during the games will be clarified in the coming week or two. That will govern when and who and how often the team can access the video room during games. Shildt said it is “very likely” that Major League Baseball will have an increased presence at games with officials, with monitors, and with the ability to enforce rules.He suggested that the approach will be “rightfully aggressive.”All of that stems from the investigation into Houston’s sign-stealing in 2017 and 2018, and the ongoing investigation into Boston’s alleged sign-steal. The Astros trained a camera from center field on the catcher’s signals, and that image was broadcast in real time to a television close to the dugout. Once the signs were decoded — often quickly — at trash can would be banged for off-speed pitches. Videos of games from that season, when the Astros won the World Series championship, revel an audible bang during Astros’ at-bats and it corresponds with breaking pitches. Other teams steal signs. Houston’s breach was using technology to do so.“The game has gotten more gray area,” Shildt said in his office Friday. “That’s what got the game in trouble. I’ve said this and I’ll say it again: There’s no winner in the whole sign-stealing deal. Everybody has lost. What I’m excited about, what I want to make awareness of because I’ve been here at this position really since the beginning of the commissioner’s office understanding what it looks like. Law enforcement is always reactionary to criminals. It just is. There was clarity (of) a proactiveness.”There was also some clarity on other news rules.For example, the three-batter minimum being forced upon the game this season will not count a pickoff as a batter faced. But an intentional walk, where no pitch is actually thrown anymore, is a batter faced.Shildt said the meeting allowed for questions, concerns.It was a discussion with substance, not just about it.“We’ve got a purge now,” Shildt said. “Let’s get past it. Let’s appreciate that we have a wonderful game. Let’s embrace it. Let’s embrace it together. And let’s get back to romanticizing a game that is a part of the fabric of our life every day for seven months. And that’s really where it needs to be. Appreciate the beautiful moments of it. The young stars that we have. The veterans who are still able to play at a high level. Let’s enjoy that.”-30-

