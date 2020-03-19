As Missouri’s unemployment claims rise, Democratic lawmakers ask the state to waive rules

JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic lawmakers are calling for Missouri to waive rules on unemployment benefits, but Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is mum for now on whether this will happen.This comes as jobless claims are spiking across the U.S., driven by efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Restaurants and bars are being forced to lay off or furlough staff as they switch to takeout and delivery only — or close entirely.Last week, unemployment claims in Missouri rose to 3,822 from 2,994 the previous week, an increase of 27%. The number of claims the state received in the past few days was not immediately available.Meanwhile, Illinois reported Thursday that it is receiving 10 times more claims than last year. From Monday to Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security received more than 64,000 unemployment benefit claims. During the same period last year, they got 6,074, spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said. The U.S. Department of Labor released numbers Thursday showing this is a national trend. Initial unemployment claims across the country were up 70,000 last week to 281,000 — a 33% increase from the previous week.The jump is “clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus,” according to the Labor Department.Economists who track state-level data are also saying new applications for unemployment could top a record 1.5 million next week, according to Reuters.“I think we all hope that this is a very temporary situation but unfortunately it’s going to be very painful,” said former state Sen. Jacob Hummel of St. Louis, who is secretary-treasurer of the Missouri AFL-CIO. “I don’t think anybody expected it to hit this hard and this fast.”“I don’t think we’re seeing the kind of leadership that people need,” he said.On Wednesday, Parson issued an executive order allowing state agencies to waive regulations and laws that interfere with Missouri’s response to the coronavirus. This includes the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, which oversees unemployment benefits.Parson made no commitment Thursday to expediting unemployment benefits or extending the current cap on benefits. But he said talks were underway with all directors on issues like unemployment.“We realize that’s going to be a big issue,” Parson said.Missouri’s rulesMissouri limits how long a person can get unemployment benefits to 20 weeks a year. Most states allow 26 weeks.“Missouri’s laws around unemployment benefits are not good,” said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia. “They’re restrictive. Our unemployment benefit payout is one of the lowest in the nation.”The maximum is $320 a week, but could be less. The actual payout is based on a person’s wages over the previous 15 months, according to the Missouri Department of Labor FAQ for unemployed workers.The average person receives about half of what they’d normally get while working, said Peter Mueser, a University of Missouri economics professor.Missouri has other rules that Democratic lawmakers want to see waived, including the fact that people eligible for benefits won’t be paid the first week.“Today, I asked Governor Parson and his administration to consider suspending Missouri’s waiting week requirement for unemployment benefits,” said Sen. Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, in statement Tuesday. “This would allow Missouri workers who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 to receive their benefits in a timely manner.”When asked whether the Department of Labor could waive the one-week waiting period, spokeswoman Delores Rose said only that the department is working closely with Parson’s office to examine its programs.The department will “make sure that benefits offered to Missouri citizens are available to those who need them the most, and are fiscally responsible,” Rose said in an email.Workers might be compensated for their first week of eligibility with their final payment, according to the department’s FAQ.Kendrick said he’d talked to the department Thursday about relaxing some restrictions and was told the state had to wait for guidance from the federal government.“I encourage them to waive whatever is necessary to get the money out the door as quickly as possible,” he said.Who is eligible?Other restrictions could keep those who miss work because they’re quarantined or self-isolating from receiving benefits.“If you get sick, oddly enough, you’re not eligible for unemployment insurance,” Mueser, economics professor, said. That’s because you have to actually be available for work to receive benefits. Mueser said he didn’t know whether the state would consider relaxing that rule, but it’s possible.“If you decide, well, we don’t want people to go out and work jobs that are potentially dangerous — both for themselves and for the social system — then maybe we’ll alter those rules,” he said.People who haven’t had stable employment in the last 15 months also currently wouldn’t be eligible, Mueser said. This includes young people, who often move from job-to-job early in their careers, and people in the service industry.Young people might have family members to lean on, Mueser said. But it’s the service industry that’s being hit hardest by the current crisis.State job centers closingMeanwhile, the state’s Job Centers are also suspending in-person services for one week beginning Friday.The centers will still offer reemployment services to people laid off because of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.Support for people filing unemployment claims will continue to be provided by phone or online. Job center staff are prioritizing services to meet the increased unemployment requests, according to the release.Those seeking unemployment benefits are asked to use the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s hotline 1-800-320-2519 or visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov.Jack Suntrup, Kurt Erickson and Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

