As demand for content grows, playwrights extend their reach to the living room

John Pierson and Laurie McConnell in the St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of “Annapurna”

Julie George-Carson (left) and Jane Abling in the West End Players Guild production of “The Roommate”

Denny Dillon in rehearsal for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis production of “The Cake”

Bekah Brunstetter attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Omar Metwally and Maura Tierney in “The Affair” on Showtime (Showtime)

John Pierson and Laurie McConnell in the St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of “Annapurna”

Aaron Sorkin is best known for creating the TV series “The West Wing,” but he has also had some Broadway productions including a 2018 adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Denny Dillon in rehearsal for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis production of “The Cake”

With the prevalence of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, alongside premium cable channels including HBO and Showtime, choosing a television series to watch has become something of a challenge. And that will only get more complicated when the much-anticipated streamer HBO Max launches in May.It’s a far cry from the days when viewing options were as simple as ABC, CBS and NBC.The demand for content is enormous. According to a report released by the FX cable network, in 2018 nearly 500 original scripted series were in production.Someone has to generate the stories that keep eyeballs engaged. And many of those people are playwrights, whose creativity has become a sought-after resource.But what are the implications for their commitment to live theater, which is similarly competitive but considerably less lucrative?Work by three playwrights who have made the transition from the stage to the living room is being presented by local companies. Sharr White’s “Annapurna,” a St. Louis Actors’ Studio production, and Jen Silverman’s “The Roommate,” presented by the West End Players Guild, both run through March 1. Bekah Brunstetter’s “The Cake” begins performances March 11 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ Emerson Studio Theatre.Annamaria Pileggi, director of “Annapurna,” says that in her experience, playwrights “never lose their love of live theater.”“The theater is an aural world,” she says. “It’s really about the language. In television, although certainly the writing is important, it’s a more visual medium. But I have found a richness in the stories that are being written for television, because there are so many outlets available.”Carter W. Lewis, playwright-in-residence at Washington University, attributes the increasing interest in writing for television and film to the pervasive social-media environment.“I’d say that for every play a student has seen — even if they’re working in theater — they’ve probably seen 20 movies,” he says. “Also, television writing has gotten so good, and so strong, in the last decade. And there’s a lot more money.”Brunstetter, who has written for the NBC series “This Is Us” and whose play “The Cake” involves a baker struggling with homophobia, says that “when you’re working on a TV show, unless you’re the only writer, it’s not really yours. With a play, it’s really about you. But what I find liberating about TV is that it’s not just about me.”More opportunitiesIndeed, the trend toward TV has worked out well for Marisa Wegrzyn, who studied playwriting with Lewis at Washington University and graduated in 2003. Wegrzyn, who grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, near Chicago, is a writer and co-executive producer on the Amazon series “Goliath,” which stars Billy Bob Thornton as a disillusioned lawyer.“There’s a lot of opportunity,” says Wegrzyn, whose play “Hickorydickory” won the prestigious Wasserstein Prize — named for “Heidi Chronicles” playwright Wendy Wasserstein — in 2009. “These shows require talent to write, and there’s a ton of them.”Unlike playwriting, which is by nature a solitary pursuit, Wegrzyn says that participating in the writers room of a television series is “figuring out a story with a group of people. And there are so many opinions about what goes into it” — including those of executives and actors.“You’re working for other people,” she says. “You’re not necessarily working for yourself as an artist.”That is, unless you have the clout of an artist such as playwright-turned-screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, who is best known for creating the TV series “The West Wing,” adapting the hit 1992 film “A Few Good Men” from his stage play of the same name, and penning the Oscar-winning screenplay for “The Social Network” (2010). He also created the TV series “Sports Night,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “The Newsroom.”“If you create a show, you have as much power as you’re going to have in controlling the vision of that show,” Wegrzyn says.Sorkin seemed to have abandoned theater after the 1989 production of “A Few Good Men.” He didn’t have another play on Broadway until “The Farnsworth Invention” in 2007. But Sorkin returned in 2018 with his commercially successful and critically lauded adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”Quite a few playwrights have focused mostly on television and film work after achieving stage success, including three associated with the “Law & Order” franchise: Gina Gionfriddo, whose plays “Becky Shaw” (2008) and “Rapture, Blister, Burn” (2012) were both finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for drama; Warren Leight, whose drama “Side Man” won the 1999 Tony Award for best play; and Diana Son, who had an off-Broadway hit in 1998 with “Stop Kiss.”Aside from Sorkin, perhaps the most prominent playwrights to venture into TV are David Mamet, who co-created the CBS series “The Unit,” and two-time Pulitzer nominee Jon Robin Baitz, who created the ABC family drama “Brothers & Sisters” — only to leave the series because of creative differences.TV comes full circleOne huge advantage of working in television is the economic stability that comes with it, says White, whose play “Annapurna” is about a reunion between a recluse and his ex-wife.“It’s incredibly difficult to make a living as a playwright,” he says. “We’re used to living in a world in which we’re not a commodity, and suddenly we are.”White’s credits include Showtime’s “The Affair,” Starz’s “Sweetbitter” and the upcoming Netflix limited series “Simply Halston,” about the late fashion designer.Jen Silverman, whose play “The Roommate” explores the friendship of two very different women, says she attempts to keep “a steady balance” between stage and screen work.“If a story feels like it demands the intimacy and electricity of a live audience, I’ll write it as a play,” says Silverman, whose credits include Netflix’s 2019 “Tales of the City,” a miniseries. “If a story requires the scope and range of TV, then I’ll develop it with the space and time that defines that medium.“Whether it’s theater, TV, or film, I gravitate toward work that feels uniquely suited to my interests, my curiosities and my politics — and somehow the balance seems to work out.”In a way, television has come full circle. Dramatists such as Paddy Chayefsky, Horton Foote and a pre-“Twilight Zone” Rod Serling contributed to anthology series including “Playhouse 90,” “The United States Steel Hour” and “The Goodyear Television Playhouse” during the 1950s and ‘60s — an era that has been described as the “golden age of television.”The anthology concept, which was eventually dropped in favor of episodic series, has made something of a comeback in recent years through series such as “True Detective” and “Fargo” that devote each season to a different story and set of characters.And stories are what playwrights are all about.“I’ve never met more playwrights than when I started working in television,” White says.

