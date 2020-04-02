As death toll climbs, Missouri won’t identify nursing homes hit by coronavirus

A woman adjusts her face mask before entering Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in St. Charles. As of Wednesday afternoon, three patients at the facility had tested positive for coronavirus. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — Missouri health officials will not identify the long-term care facilities that have residents or staff infected by the coronavirus unless those facilities, or local health officials, publicize the information first, a state health department spokeswoman said Thursday. Naming them would violate state statutes forbidding health officials from identifying patients personally, Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said.At least 27 state-licensed long-term care facilities have at least one resident or employee who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department. The department has declined to release more details. Meanwhile local health officials in Greene and St. Charles counties have confirmed that nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 after testing positive. Six other nursing homes, senior-living and long-term care facilities in the St. Louis area have reported residents or staff testing positive for COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and adults with preexisting health conditions. County officials aren’t bound by the same statute as the state health department, Cox said. The department has advised local public health agencies to make the determination based on what level of information could potentially identify a patient. St. Charles County on Wednesday confirmed that two residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation skilled nursing home had died as the number of infected residents and employees continued rising. On Thursday, another third death at Frontier — a resident in his 50s — was confirmed by the county, which now has recorded six deaths overall.

St. Louis County officials won’t say if any COVID-19 cases in the county or if any of now six deaths there due to the disease were residents or employees at long-term care facilities. At least five facilities in the county have reported COVID-19 cases, including Mason Pointe in Town and Country, Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, Sunrise Senior Living in Des Peres, Anthology of Town and Country, and a Missouri Veterans home in Bellefontaine Neighbors.In St. Louis, health officials refused to confirm COVID-19 at Life Care Center of St. Louis before the home first disclosed the outbreak last week. A spokesperson for the home on Wednesday said at least 22 residents and five employees sickened with the disease, up from four residents and two employees last week. St. Charles County officials say they have not yet confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 at Clarendale of St. Peters, which reported last week that an employee tested positive. County health director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said positive test results are reported to the patient’s county of residence, not where they work, which is one factor that can lead to discrepancies in how cases are reported. On Tuesday, health officials in Greene County announced a resident in his 90s became the fifth to die at an assisted-living facility in Springfield after testing positive for COVID-19. The department has publicly disclosed each of the five deaths.The county health department would have released similar notices if multiple people in one location died of another contagious disease like influenza, director Clay Goddard said.“I view it as a duty to warn,” he said. “We hope that it could be used as information for other assisted-living facilities to further understand the risk and take the proper steps to mitigate against that affecting populations.”Goddard said Missouri allows counties to decide what approach to take. He would not comment on other counties declining to release information.“I think every community is a little different, this is just the path we chose to take in Springfield,” he said. “In the end I want to provide as much information to our citizens I can and if I had to do it all over again I would do it the same way.”“In a global pandemic more information is often times better.”

