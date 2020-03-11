🔥As COVID-19 spreads, Canada develops guidelines for when to shut down major events🔥

OTTAWA — The government has issued guidance to major event planners to inform when they should consider shutting down large gatherings in light of the looming threat of a possible novel coronavirus outbreak.

Though there’s been only limited community transmission of the virus in Canada, concert promoters, major sports leagues and festivals say they are watching carefully to decide whether they should be bringing crowds of people together.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the decision will ultimately be up to individual event planners, as well as provinces and territories.

He explained some jurisdictions may be better placed to handle mass gatherings than others, and it’s not up to the federal government to dictate which events should go ahead and which should be cancelled.

The guidelines also offer mitigation strategies, such as limiting the number of people at an event, staggering arrivals and departures, and making more hand-washing stations available.

Earlier today the band Pearl Jam announced it would postpone the first leg of its tour, including several stops in Canada, over concerns about COVID-19 — they are the first major act to cancel a live performance in Canada because of the virus.

What do you need to know about COVID-19? Start here:

WHAT IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illness in humans and animals. In humans, they can range from the common cold to the more dangerous Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The current coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, is a novel coronavirus, meaning it has never been observed in humans before.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. In more serious cases, those infected can experience trouble breathing.

The time between catching the virus and beginning to experience symptoms can range from 1-14 days.

HOW DO YOU AVOID GETTING INFECTED?

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand wipe, avoid touching your face and keep distance from people showing symptoms.

WHAT HAS THE IMPACT OF THE VIRUS BEEN?

The virus, which originated December 2019 in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 118,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 4,200 deaths

HOW DEADLY IS THE CORONAVIRUS?

The death rate for those infected with the virus is roughly 3.4 per cent. Around 80 per cent of people recover without special treatment and one in six people fall seriously ill. Older people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to the virus.

HOW MANY IN CANADA ARE INFECTED?

Canada currently has 80 cases.

WHERE HAS THE VIRUS SPREAD?

Although most cases are in China, more than 100 countries have experienced at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. In terms of infected cases, Italy is the worst hit country outside of China with more than 10,000 infections.