🔥As coronavirus spreads, has China learned from the SARS epidemic?🔥

China has been both praised and damned for its response to coronavirus, with the nation appearing to learn some lessons from the SARS epidemic of 2002/2003.

Pictures of people wearing masks in the country this week instantly conjured thoughts of the SARS outbreak at the beginning of the 21st century.

The nation has since taken massive strides in its project to join the international community, having only become part of the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

Now it is an international superpower embroiled in a trade war with America, investing in development in Africa and staring down the western world’s security community over the introduction of Huawei’s 5G infrastructure.

But Xi Jinping is seeking to consolidate power with the addition of “Xi Jinping thought” to the country’s constitution, based on the current leader’s ideas on socialism.

And the illness is still being treated in some cases as a political issue more than a health one.

The disconnect between the national government’s response and that of the local authorities shows that lessons have not been learnt at all levels from the crisis 20 years ago.

About 800 people died from SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus) in the early 21st century, and China was slated for not admitting earlier that the problem was a new virus.

But in the current breakout, the World Health Organisation has “welcomed” the country’s response to the illness, which originated in the city of Wuhan, on an international level.

It took just 10 days for the world to know about the virus this year.

It was four months before the world knew SARS existed, despite repeated requests for information from the WHO.

It is rare for China to seek outside help, but the country has provided a study to the WHO and countries like the UK already have a test for the virus and have put screening measures in place.

But there are reports from within China that the domestic response is lacking.

At the time of writing, 26 people have died – all in China – and hundreds more are infected with the virus in the Hubei region, of which Wuhan is the capital.

There are also a number of confirmed cases in Japan, South Korea, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Around 30 million people across 10 cities in Hubei have had their transport cut off in a bid to prevent the contagion spreading.

In Wuhan, the epicentre, hospitals are rammed and the shelves of supermarkets are reportedly bare.

Transport has been locked down, with anyone trying to get out greeted by a member of the authorities at the train station or motorway blocking the exit.

But before these were shut off on Thursday morning, trains were still running to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Xi’an, while the international airport was dispatching flights across the globe.

Dr Benjamin Barton is assistant professor in the Department of Politics, History and International Relations at the University of Nottingham’s Malaysia Campus and an expert on Chinese foreign policy.

He told the Standard: “From my understanding, there seems to be a disjuncture between the Party’s response and the effectiveness of local authorities in implementing the response.”

He went on to say that it was unprecedented to quarantine a city of Wuhan’s size – 11 million people, more than London – but that it might have been “tool little, too late”.

The first cases of what was to be known as the Wuhan novel coronavirus was documented on December 29, 2019.

It was officially recorded as a new coronavirus on January 8, 2020.

Professor Paul Hunter of The Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, said: “The first case of SARS was first identified in November 2002 in Guangdong Province, China.

“From November 1, 2002 to July, 31 2003 there were some 8300 reported cases and 775 deaths.”

He added: “The World Health Organisation wrote to the Chinese authorities twice in the first two weeks of December 2002 to ask for further information but the reply from China apparently only concerned data on influenza cases.

“It was not until February 10, 2003, that the WHO was notified by the Chinese of 300 cases and five deaths in an outbreak of acute respiratory syndrome.

“WHO issues a global alert on March 20, 2003, after it had spread internationally. It was not until April that the virus responsible was finally identified.”

William Yang is a Taiwanese journalist who covers China extensively and people in Wuhan told him “the lockdown strategy came too late” as the virus has already “spread beyond these places”.

In previous disasters, China has been unwilling to accept international aide.

When Sichuan was struck by an earthquake in 2008, killing almost 70,000 people, the Party did not want help from foreign sources.

In the current crisis they are more willing to cooperate internationally to prevent a global health crisis, but the internal reaction could be more political, according to Dr Barton.

He said: “There’s an obvious attempt at political control over the situation in order to not let the Party’s reputation be sullied at home, and to avoid China’s international reputation coming into disrepute as the virus spreads.

“A demonstration of the ability to successfully manage the situation also represents a clear political boon for the Party, but the flipside to that is that if it appears – in the eyes of ordinary Chinese citizens – as getting out of hand then discontent will rise.

“The Party is very sensitive to this, as its legitimacy is at stake, even for an authoritarian regime.”