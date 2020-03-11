As coronavirus breeds financial uncertainty, Missouri officials not predicting a recession

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the 2020 Midwest March for Life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, as state Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, listens in a crowd of about 500 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jefferson City. Parson was the first Missouri governor to attend the march or speak at the rally. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

JEFFERSON CITY — Although the coronavirus outbreak has roiled the stock market, Missouri’s top budget official is not planning for a recession in the coming year.In testimony Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson’s budget chief told a Senate panel that he is not projecting a drop in state tax revenue from a downturn in the economy.“We are not forecasting that,” budget director Dan Haug said. “We think revenues will grow 1.9%.”The stock market has bounced wildly this week as the effects of the coronavirus spread across the globe.After a steep drop Monday, U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday on reports that a government stimulus program was under consideration, including a plan to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers and offer assistance to the hard-hit travel industry. The market, however, reversed course Wednesday morning, heading lower again.Haug’s assurances did not assuage Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, who expressed worries about a recession.“I think one is coming soon. It may be in direct correlation to the coronavirus,” Nasheed told her colleagues on the Senate Appropriations Committee.The comments came as the panel is considering the creation of a new fund designed to help the state weather financial emergencies.The fund, proposed by Parson, would make it easier for the state to dip into reserves, rather than to withhold funding for programs when there is a shortfall of tax revenues.“I think this is something that will help the state,” Haug said.State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who is running against Parson for governor in the 2020 election, last year raised concern about the state’s ability to respond to a recession similar to 2009.In October, she said if Missouri experienced a similar downturn, the state’s budget shortfall would be an estimated $1.2 billionA 2018 study by Moody’s Analytics estimated Missouri would need almost $1.3 billion in reserve to survive a moderate recession without cutting spending or raising taxes, or about $2 billion to survive a severe recession.Lawmakers in the House, meanwhile, are beginning to put the final touches on their version of the state’s $30.9 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year.The legislation is Senate Bill 858.

