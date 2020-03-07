As concern for coronavirus spreads, Cardinals encourage players to pre-sign items for fans

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals plan to outfit players with baseballs and other items that they can sign and pass out to fans as a proactive measure as concern for the coronavirus spreads. The team is not forbidding handshakes and high fives with fans because it does not want to limit the “engagement,” rather the Cardinals want to give players an alternate choice if the player has reservation. The team has decided to leave most of the decisions about interaction in the hands of the player.Cardinals officials met with the clubhouse on Saturday morning to discuss suggestions for the players. The team is working with Major League Baseball and CDC to come up with policies and habits that will help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus.Florida has issued a public health emergency for the state after the first confirmed cases of the global virus reached the state.The Cardinals and Cubs series in London this June remains on the schedule, said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. Major League Baseball continues to monitor the outbreak of the virus and any limitations on group gatherings that might forbid the series from happening abroad. Mozeliak said he did not think a decision on the series had to be made this far in advance of the June series.”I don’t think any longterm decisions have to be made at this point,” Mozeliak said. “It’s a very fluid situation.”The two games in London are Cardinals home games, and it would be possible to pivot and play the games at Busch Stadium as a Cubs weekend.The Washington Nationals on Saturday issued a statement that explained their policy for players is to eliminate contact with fans, avoid handshakes, and not to sign items passed to them. Instead, the Nationals will have pre-signed items to toss to fans.Mozeliak said the Cardinals did not want to adopt that hard-line of a policy, leaving it instead for the players to make their own choices.”We’re not making any hard and fast rules or changing how we do business in terms of fan interaction,” Mozeliak said. “Our No. 1 priority is our fans’ health as well as our players’ health. Keeping those two things in mind if we can avoid spreading it we want to do that. It’s really just trying to be smart, and we really want to make sure everyone is aware of what is at stake.”Players will have some items they can sign so that as they take the field for BP or practice can readily toss those to fans.”Still wave, still have that interaction,” Mozeliak said, “but maybe some of that hand-to-hand contact will be minimized.”Shortstop Paul DeJong attended a function Friday morning at a local children’s hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., and he arrived with a plastic case of baseball cards he had collected on his own, often from collectors in exchange for his autograph. He signed every card in the case so that he could hand them out at the event, and he said that he has other stacks at his home for such occasion.

