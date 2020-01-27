🔥Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Roadshows In Northwest Delhi Today🔥

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised poll pitch in the last few days. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is running an aggressive campaign for the assembly elections next month, will hold several roadshows in the national capital today where he is expected to highlight the achievements of his Aam Aadmi Party government in the last five years.

Mr Kejriwal has raised the poll pitch in the last few days after the ruling AAP announced all 70 candidates for the assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The national capital will witness a three-cornered battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress as it votes on February 8; votes will be counted three days later on February 11.

On Sunday, Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah referred to the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in his poll speech while campaigning in Delhi. “When you press the button (on the voting machine) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” the top BJP leader said in Hindi at an election rally in Delhi.

His roadshow in Narela will begin at 10 am. Another road show will be held in northwest Delhi’s Bawana