Bournemouth have announced that goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of first-team staff are currently self-isolating after displaying symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that five of its employees are currently self-isolating, having displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” a club statement read.

“Goalkeeper Artur Boruc, along with four first team members of staff, are self-isolating in line with Government and Public Health guidelines.

“This is a precautionary measure as, at this stage, none have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The club continues to monitor the situation closely and to take suitable measures to ensure the wellbeing of its employees and supporters.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary via the club’s website and social media channels.”

