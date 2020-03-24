🔥Arts Council England announces £160 million emergency fund to support cultural sector during coronavirus crisis🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Arts Council England has announced a £160 million emergency investment into the cultural sector in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The money has been made available to help both national portfolio organisations (who already receive funding from ACE) and individuals and companies outside the main funding programme.

£90 million will be available for those already in the portfolio, with conditions and access to current grants being relaxed. The ACE’s statement said: “We anticipate further financial support will be needed for NPOs, but before allocating this, we need first to determine the impact of the broad measures of support announced by central government.”

Organisations outside the portfolio will have access to a £50 million fund. The statement said the fund “is to support them to get back on their feet, or to continue making work in the future”. These can apply for £35,000 each.

Freelance artists and creative practitioners will be able to apply for individual grants of £2,500 each from a £20 million budget.

This news comes a week after theatres went dark across the country, with many worrying about the future of the industry amid the loss of income for both organisations and individual artists that the coming months would bring.

More information about the fund and how companies can apply for grants is available here.