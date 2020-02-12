🔥Artist Sonia Boyce becomes first black woman to represent UK at Venice Biennale🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London artist Sonia Boyce will represent the UK at the Venice Biennale in 2021 – making her the first black woman to do so.

A major solo exhibition by Boyce will be on show in the British Pavilion from May to October next year.

The trailblazing artist, who was this year awarded an OBE, was the first black woman to have work enter the Tate’s permanent collection in 1987 with her drawing Missionary Position II, as well as being the first black woman to be elected to the Royal Academy in 2016.

On receiving today’s news, Boyce said: “You could have knocked me down with a feather,” adding that she is “honoured, excited and nervous.”

Having started out in her career drawing portraits with chalk and pastel, Boyce now adopts a range of media – photography, performance and audio-visual elements – to explore her experience as a black woman, and often collaborates with other artists.

Commissioner of the British Pavilion Emma Dexter, who chairs the selection committee said that Boyce’s work “raises important questions about the nature of creativity, questioning who makes art, how ideas are formed and the nature of authorship.”

Boyce drew controversy in 2018 when she coordinated the removal of John William Waterhouse’s painting Hylas and the Nymphs from the Manchester Art Gallery for a week. She said this was intended to prompt conversations about who gets to decide what art is visible.

The best exhibitions to see in 2020