🔥Artist behind Notes to Strangers campaign sends uplifting posters to NHS staff fighting coronavirus🔥

An artist known for leaving positive notes for strangers is sending posters to NHS employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Notes to Strangers project was started by artist Andy Leek in 2015 after he experienced mental health issues and decided to give people walking down the street something positive to look at in their daily lives.

The 34-year-old has now temporarily switched to creating posters for health care employees in a project entitled Notes To NHS Staff.

More than 1,300 posters have been sent to hospitals across the country for workers to post in break rooms, kitchens, corridors and offices.

Notes to Strangers

Mr Leek, from London, said the project was focused on helping and appreciating NHS staff, who he described as “incredible”.

Messages on the poster include: “You’re part of a beacon of hope”, “You mean the world to us”, “Keep making tea”, “You do something amazing”, “We are privileged to have you” and “Caring is pretty close to magic”.

Hundreds of staff have signed up to receive notes since the project began in February.

A Yeovil Hospital nurse said she was grateful for the posters and the NHS is “run on kindness”.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Sometimes working within the NHS can be a thankless job, but we continue and do our best in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Being appreciated is nice, to all my colleges and those that have supported me since qualifying, I’m so grateful for you. Sharing your knowledge, offering your kindness and support after hard shifts.

“The NHS is run on kindness, thank you Andy for these notes.”

Another health care worker added: “Thank you Andy for these.

“They are up on the wall for the intensive care staff to read when they get the chance to grab a quick cup of tea.”