🔥Artist Anthony James makes exhibition of huge light sculptures available to view online🔥

These huge light sculptures have gone on show online after artist Anthony James found his central London gallery off-limits.

He said he hoped the work would offer a moment of “escape” for audiences trapped at home in the lockdown.

The show at the Opera Gallery on New Bond Street was meant to open last week but the coronavirus crisis forced a change of plans and staff adapted the show so it worked online.

James, who trained at St Martin’s College, said online visitors would miss out on “the scale of the work” which can measure as much as two-and-a half metres high but said its new accessibility was a bonus.

He said: “The way we can so quickly expose each other to new objects, concepts, and information is amazing.

“While a screen is not an equal substitution for experiencing my work first hand – I am hopeful it can whet the appetite – offering anyone interested in seeking it out, a moment of both escape and deep connection.”

He said he hoped one “positive” from the current situation would be to build up enthusiasm for people to visit galleries and physically see art.

He said: “While, in no way, am I trying to deny the gravity of our current situation – I am always going to be interested in trying to find a sliver of light and perhaps this is one.”

