artificial-intelligence-aims-to-improve-breast-cancer-diagnoses

🔥Artificial intelligence aims to improve breast cancer diagnoses🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

A recent study found that false positive breast biopsies cost the healthcare system over $2 billion per year. According to the National Cancer Institute, mammograms miss about 20% of breast cancers while one in 10 women receive a false positive result. Jamie Yuccas spoke with researchers at Google and UCLA who have developed an artificial intelligence program to help better diagnose mammograms and biopsies. Dr. Susan Grossman joins “CBS This Morning” to explain the need for the new technology.

Related Posts

da-to-drop-charges-against-couple-accused-of-drugging,-raping-women

DA to drop charges against couple accused of drugging, raping women

mariya smith
anti-plastic-initiatives-win-big-at-the-clean-city-awards

Anti plastic initiatives win big at the Clean City Awards

John koli
jane-fonda-rewears-red-gown-from-2014-to-the-2020-oscars

🔥Jane Fonda rewears red gown from 2014 to the 2020 Oscars🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *