Art Van to close furniture stores in at least 5 states

Five new Art Van Furniture stores will hold grand openings on Feb. 9.

By Art Van Furniture

DETROIT — Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday, according to the Warren, Michigan-based company.“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement Thursday. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”Archie “Art” Van Elslander opened his first store in 1959 in suburban Detroit. The company was sold in 2017 to a private equity firm, and Elslander died the following year at age 87.“Retail bankruptcies have been blossoming over the last four or five years,” said Pat O’Keefe, chief executive of O’Keefe Consulting in Bloomfield Hills. “People who have not developed an internet, digital media presence have suffered. … I think retail will continue to decline as internet shopping increases.”Art Van operates stores in nine states under various brands. Stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio are expected to close.The sales that begin Friday will be at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. Select Wolf stores in Maryland and Virginia also will have sales.Mayor Jim Fouts said Art Van is the city of Warren’s top taxpayer at more than $2.2 million per year. He also called the closings “devastating” and said the company’s Warren location has 262 employees.The city will look into marketing the Warren “site for a future company that would invest and save the jobs of those who have been terminated,” Fouts said.Art Van also has been a regular sponsor of the annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Detroit. In 1990, Van Elslander wrote a $200,000 check for the parade as the event struggled with failing finances.“It’s probably one of the most gratifying things I’ve ever done,” Van Elslander said in 2015. “Because when you see the lives that you’ve been able to affect, it’s pretty cool.”In 2015, Art Van customers in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois who bought furniture, TVs and mattresses on certain days that January got their merchandise free of charge due to a company promotion.Art Van had bet customers that if it snowed more than 3 inches in each of the Toledo, Fort Wayne and Chicago areas on Super Bowl Sunday that it would refund the purchase price on the items. A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some places.Nearly 3,000 shoppers at nine stores in the three states were able to get their furniture for free. At the time, Art Van said the offer applied to $2.5 million in sales.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The new urbanist community, plus its neighboring subdivisions, had among the most home loans of any place in the region: more than 1,000 closed between 2015 and 2018, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of mortgage loan data.

An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down “due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality.”

Crystal City location will remain open; stores in St. Charles, Fenton, Fairview Heights, Arnold and O’Fallon, Missouri, to shutter

“This is bigger than just selling groceries,” Ward said. “This is community building.”

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen last week approved key development plans and some tax incentives for the stadium.

Acceptance is growing, they say, but stereotypes persist.

The company, based in Memphis, will close the building at 13679 Rider Trail North in Earth City by May 2, it said in a letter to the state.

Between December 2018 and December 2019 NISA increased its managed assets by more than $61 billion.

The subscription, believed to be a first among national restaurant chains, could position Panera competitively as an industry battle to win over breakfast customers surges this year.

Creve Coeur-based First Bank has more than $6 billion in assets, and locations in California, Missouri and Illinois.

Five new Art Van Furniture stores will hold grand openings on Feb. 9.