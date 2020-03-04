‘Art in Bloom’ at St. Louis Art Museum draws international lineup for global collection

1 of 3

“Diptych With Scenes of the Passion and Afterlife of Christ” was the inspiration for an “Art in Bloom” arrangement by Jessica Douglass, Carly Meyer and Sarah Trone of Flowers & Weeds in 2019.

Hugh Shockey, head of conservation at the St. Louis Art Museum, makes sure Lucy Willis’ “Art in Bloom” design conforms to size guidelines on Feb. 28, 2019. Her arrangement is inspired by “Mary, Lady Guildford” by Hans Holbein the Younger.

Ken Mahne of Petal Pushers STL sets up his “Art in Bloom” design Feb. 28, 2019, in Gallery 216 at the St. Louis Art Museum. He didn’t realize his own resemblance to the painting “Self-Portrait” (1950) by Max Beckmann.

It’s time to stop and smell the roses on the St. Louis Art Museum’s busiest weekend.For the annual “Art in Bloom” show, 30 arrangements designed by St. Louis florists and inspired by pieces of artwork will fill the museum’s galleries.With so much beauty already on display, this show gilds the lily.Carly Meyer, a partner at Flowers & Weeds, a St. Louis floral studio, urban flower grower and greenhouse, says the event is a rare but fun opportunity for so many of the region’s florists to get together.Everything came up roses last year for her team, which won first place in the competition.Instead of competing again this year, the Cherokee Street-based team takes its expertise to the stage. Flowers & Weeds founder Jessica Douglass will give a presentation Saturday on locally grown cut flowers, titled “Know Where It’s Grown: Hyperlocal Arrangements and Décor.”

Lucy Willis of Lucy Willis Interiors puts the finishing touches Feb. 28, 2019, on her “Art in Bloom” design, inspired by “Mary, Lady Guildford,” by Hans Holbein the Younger.

Photo by Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Douglass and Meyer often use flowers grown right in their own garden.“When it comes to local flowers, the thing that is so wonderful about working with them is that you get to work seasonable,” Meyer says.She says Missouri’s constantly changing weather keeps things fresh. Each season brings something new for the garden at Flowers & Weeds.“I don’t have a favorite flower, which everyone always asks me,” Meyer says. “Every spring, I get excited to see poppies and peonies, and every summer I look forward to seeing zinnias.”Douglass joins a diverse group of speakers, including Dutch sugar flower artist Natasja Sadi and Los Angeles-based artist, florist and coffee shop owner Maurice Harris.And the diversity doesn’t end there, says Amanda Thompson Rundahl, the museum’s director of learning and engagement. The florists, who are assigned pieces of art using a lottery system, will interpret a variety of works on view.“We have a collection that is global and represents cultures and people in traditions from across the world,” Thompson Rundahl says.Visitors will see floral arrangements inspired by some of the museum’s most well-known pieces, such as Kehinde Wiley’s “Charles I” and Ellsworth Kelly’s “Spectrum II,” which will be reinterpreted by Joshua Davis of Botanicals Design Studio and Joseph Thomasson of Stems Florist, respectively.

Natasja Sadi

Courtesy of St. Louis Art Museum

After having been closed for six months, the museum’s African and Ancient American collections officially reopen for “Art in Bloom,” with an arrangement in each gallery.Sadi will present her sugar flowers for the first time in the United States.When she delved into the world of sugar flowers only five years ago, Sadi never expected to share her craft internationally. She will discuss her work Saturday in a presentation titled “Sugarflowers and the Artistry of the Dutch Old Masters.”The Netherlands, home of the Aalsmeer Flower Auction, the largest in the world, provided the perfect incubator for Sadi’s art. A professional wedding dress designer and cake baker, it didn’t take long before Sadi turned her focus to the delicate work of re-creating fresh cut flowers with sugar.Like Meyer, Sadi doesn’t have a favorite flower. She loves them all, and a museum full of everything from carnations to orchids is a prospect sure to please her.“You can’t really say one is more beautiful than the other,” Sadi says. “They all have their own unique qualities.”What “Art in Bloom” • When 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free, but tickets ($5-$15) are required for demonstrations and lectures • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org/bloom

