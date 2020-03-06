🔥Art dealer slammed for telling Vietnamese artist not to attend London event because of coronavirus fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A London art dealer has been criticised after telling a Vietnamese artist to stay away from an event over “anxiety” due to the coronavirus.

Raquelle Azran, director of the Vietnamese Contemporary Fine Art gallery, told artist An Nguyen not to come to the gallery’s stand at London’s Affordable Art Fair because “coronavirus is causing anxiety everywhere, and fairly or not, Asians are being seen as carriers of the virus”.

Her comments have received widespread criticism online.

Observer and International New York Times columnist Kenan Malik said the comment was “despicable”.

Meanwhile the British embassy in Vietnam said in a statement: “We are really sorry this happened. The views reported are not those of the organisers of the event or of the UK Government.

“We hope as many people as possible in the UK go to the art fair and get the chance to meet all the curators and artists who have put together this great show.” ​

Coronavirus – In pictures

Ms Azran has since apologised.

She told Buzzfeed News: “I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused by my actions. They were insensitive and in hindsight reflected poor judgement for me to cancel An Nguyen joining my stand as an assistant.

“I will no longer be exhibiting at the Affordable Art Fair next week. I shall continue, as I have over the past two decades, to encourage and exhibit Vietnamese artists and help them achieve the recognition they deserve.”

This incident follows a spate of recorded incidents targetting people of east Asian origin amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

This week a teachers’ union wrote to education minister Gavin Williamson to warn that people of colour are being subjected to “abuse, prejudice, xenophobia and racism” because of the virus.

And a 23-year-old student from Singapore was attacked on Oxford Street in central London by a group of men who reportedly shouted “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country”.

There have been 163 confirmed cases in the UK . One person suffering from the virus, reportedly a woman in her 80s, died on Thursday.

The British government promised £46 million to tackle the virus on Friday.

The number of cases worldwide reached 100,000 on Friday, with over 3,300 fatalities.