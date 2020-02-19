🔥Arsene Wenger's offside rule – do you agree with the proposal? Our football experts have their say🔥

Arsene Wenger has an idea. An idea to revolutionise the offside rule and combat the issues with VAR.

The current ruling states that a player is offside if any part of their body with which they can score a goal is ahead of the last defender.

What Wenger wants to do is flip that rule on its head , so that an attacker can be onside if any part of their body with which they can score is in line with the last defender.

Makes sense, no?

Well the International Football Association Board (IFAB), of which Wenger is a part of, have been quick to insist that no changes to the offside ruling will be made at their forthcoming AGM.

“There will be no law change regarding offside at this month’s annual general meeting,” Lukas Brud told Sky Sports News. “We welcome Mr Wenger’s views and look forward to discussing it, as a group.”

“But our AGM is a point of discussion on offside and any law change will follow only after further dialogue in the game over the coming months.”

But does Wenger have a point?

Before casting your vote at the end of the article, here are the thoughts of our football experts…

James Olley | @JamesOlley

The problem with Wenger’s proposed law change is it continues to offer a binary solution to a subjective problem.

VAR as it is currently used leaves no room for interpretation. The desire for offside calls to be 100 per cent consistent and irrefutable has led to a situation where players are punished for being an armpit or big toe beyond the last defender.

If people want common sense incorporated into offside, there has to be an acceptance of a margin for error along with it. One person’s “clear and obvious” error isn’t always another’s. Wenger is right to attempt to improve communication of VAR decisions inside stadiums and including ex-professionals in the decision-making should help.

Implementing a rule that daylight is required between forward and defender to constitute offside feels like it should eradicate some marginal calls. But it is still fundamentally reframing the problem: where to draw those pesky lines.

As ever, this will come down to how the change is enforced. The greater the level of common sense, the more chance it will have to succeed. There is no panacea. The sooner that conclusion is reached, the better.

Simon Collings | @sr_collings

From a purely entertainment point of view, it is difficult to not get on board with Wenger’s new offside law. It will give a clear advantage to the attacker, so should equate to more goals.

A concern, however, is just how great that advantage is. Take a free-kick in a dangerous position, for example, when an attacking team is looking to swing the ball into the box. Under Wenger’s rules, the attackers should be lining themselves up fractionally in front of the defenders, meaning they will be ahead of them when the ball comes in. A defender can try get touch-tight, but the attacker will always know he can legally be in front. It will mean more goals, but perhaps the attacker’s advantage is too great?

On a separate note, the new law would at least make it easier to spot offsides with the naked eye and therefore mean less of a need for VAR to always intervene.

Jack Rosser | @JackRosser_

Wenger’s proposals are flawed. Marginal offsides where there is no real benefit to the forward have proven a nightmare, but they would still exist with these suggested changes. We would still be sitting through mind-numbing sequences of lines being plotted on replays, but with the margins simply moved forward, looking at the back of the heel instead of their toe or armpit.

While it is correct that attacking sides should be given the benefit, Wenger’s proposal would see that advantage exaggerated to an unfair distance.

Something needs to be done to stop these marginal calls ruining the experience for match-going fans, but a forward being onside by the back of his heel while well clear of the defenders is not the answer. It would lead to a much more negative approach to defending.

James Robson | @JamesRobsonES

Don’t think for a second that the new offside rules will stop the arguments or debate over VAR.

That’s because – no matter what part of the body you are talking about – there will always be instances of the finest of margins proving decisive.

So where as this season there’s been widespread ridicule over a goals being ruled out because of armpits or what-have-you, there will be equally as insignificant parts of the body sparking outrage under the new system.

There will always be a threshold between on and off – and that’s where the arguments start.

A positive is undoubtedly the benefit to attackers.

I just hope it doesn’t lead to more cautious defending and therefore more negative football.

Ben Hayward | @bghayward

It is clear that there need to be changes to the offside rule since the introduction of VAR, but Arsene Wenger’s proposal is not a sensible solution.

Wenger’s idea that “you will not be offside if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker’s body are in front” is well-intentioned and aims to give some advantage to attackers – but it could end up achieving exactly the opposite.

Instead of making football more entertaining and allowing for more goals, it will likely see teams dropping deeper and becoming increasingly defensive.

A better fix would surely be to take away all the lines and dots. If an offside cannot be seen with the naked eye, it is on. Or to use a thicker line with more margin for error because, as things stand, it is impossible to tell with total certainty whether some of the millimetric decisions we are seeing at the moment are even correct.

Dan Kilpatrick | @Dan_KP

As much as I loathe the currently application of the offside law – so many decisions are level, they just are – Wenger’s “daylight” proposal is not the answer and would cause more problems than it solves. The change would lead to a similar number of tight VAR calls, only with a different point of reference, while entirely altering the basics of defending overnight. The attackers would suddenly have a massive advantage, when all they really need is the benefit of the considerable doubt, and it would lead to situations where an attacker is called onside, despite every one of your senses screaming that he is off.

The change would also make the linesmen’s job harder and further separate leagues with VAR from those without. What’s more, to introduce the new rule at Euro 2020 without testing seems to be a fundamentally bad idea and could lead to chaos or even a deeply unsatisfactory situation where lawmakers are forced to tweak the rules midway through a tournament, as at the Women’s World Cup last summer.

