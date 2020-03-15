🔥Arsenal's Premier League season in numbers: Goals, assists and more stats🔥

The Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Arsenal directly affected by Covid-19.

Gameweek 29 of the EPL season had been due to continue following government guidance on Thursday, but late that evening, Arsenal confirmed that head coach Mikel Arteta had contracted Covid-19.

Arteta is already on the mend and says he is feeling much better since his diagnosis, though as a result, Arsenal’s London Colney training base has been shut with players and staff now self-isolating.

The 2019/20 season is provisionally due to restart on April 4, but there is no real way of knowing whether that is a possibility given the likelihood that the government will soon impose measures curbing mass gatherings and sporting events.

With the season suspended for the time being, here is a look at the key numbers behind the Gunners’ campaign so far…

Premier League position: 9th

Points: 40

Games played: 28

Wins: 9

Draws: 13

Losses: 6

Goals scored: 40

Goals conceded: 36

Player statistics

General

Appearances

(Getty Images)

Bernd Leno: 28

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 26

David Luiz: 25

Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira: 24

Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka: 22

Minutes played

Bernd Leno: 2520

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 2305

David Luiz: 2186

Granit Xhaka: 1908

Sokratis: 1697

Passes

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka: 1486

David Luiz: 1421

Matteo Guendouzi: 1088

Sokratis: 1029

Mesut Ozil: 836

Touches

Granit Xhaka: 1778

David Luiz: 1696

Matteo Guendouzi: 1396

Sokratis: 1245

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 1130

Attack

Goals

(AP)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 17

Alexandre Lacazette: 7

Nicolas Pepe: 4

Gabriel Martinelli: 4

David Luiz: 3

Assists

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nicolas Pepe: 6

Alexandre Lacazette: 3

Bukayo Saka: 3

Dani Ceballos, Sead Kolasic, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mesut Ozil: 2

Shots

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 65

Nicolas Pepe: 44

Alexandre Lacazette: 40

Lucas Torreira: 20

David Luiz: 19

Offsides

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 15

Alexandre Lacazette: 10

Mesut Ozil: 6

Sead Kolasinac: 5

Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka: 3

Big chances missed

(Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8

Alexandre Lacazette: 3

Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe: 2

Defence

Tackles

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka: 38

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka: 32

Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe: 30

Aerial battles

Sokratis: 59

David Luiz: 39

Calum Cambers, Shkodran Mustafi: 37

Granit Xhaka: 33

Blocks

(Getty Images)

David Luiz: 28

Sokratis: 24

Granit Xhaka: 11

Calum Chambers, Lucas Torreira: 7

Interceptions

Lucas Torreira: 30

Matteo Guendouzi: 27

David Luiz: 26

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 25

Clearances

David Luiz: 99

Sokratis: 67

Shkodran Mustafi: 49

Granit Xhaka: 42

Calum Chambers: 41

Errors leading to goals

(Getty Images)

Bernd Leno: 2

David Luiz, Sokratis: 1

Yellow cards

Granit Xhaka: 7

Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis: 6

Calum Chambers, Alexandre Lacazette: 5

David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira: 4

Red cards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 1

Statistics correct as of March 15, 2020.