🔥Arsenal's Premier League season in numbers: Goals, assists and more stats🔥

The Premier League season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Arsenal directly affected by Covid-19.
Gameweek 29 of the EPL season had been due to continue following government guidance on Thursday, but late that evening, Arsenal confirmed that head coach Mikel Arteta had contracted Covid-19.
Arteta is already on the mend and says he is feeling much better since his diagnosis, though as a result, Arsenal’s London Colney training base has been shut with players and staff now self-isolating.
The 2019/20 season is provisionally due to restart on April 4, but there is no real way of knowing whether that is a possibility given the likelihood that the government will soon impose measures curbing mass gatherings and sporting events.
With the season suspended for the time being, here is a look at the key numbers behind the Gunners’ campaign so far…
Premier League position: 9th
Points: 40
Games played: 28
Wins: 9
Draws: 13
Losses: 6
Goals scored: 40
Goals conceded: 36
Player statistics
General
Appearances
(Getty Images)
Bernd Leno: 28
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 26
David Luiz: 25
Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira: 24
Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka: 22
Minutes played
Bernd Leno: 2520
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 2305
David Luiz: 2186
Granit Xhaka: 1908
Sokratis: 1697
Passes
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Granit Xhaka: 1486
David Luiz: 1421
Matteo Guendouzi: 1088
Sokratis: 1029
Mesut Ozil: 836
Touches
Granit Xhaka: 1778
David Luiz: 1696
Matteo Guendouzi: 1396
Sokratis: 1245
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 1130
Attack
Goals
(AP)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 17
Alexandre Lacazette: 7
Nicolas Pepe: 4
Gabriel Martinelli: 4
David Luiz: 3
Assists
(Action Images via Reuters)
Nicolas Pepe: 6
Alexandre Lacazette: 3
Bukayo Saka: 3
Dani Ceballos, Sead Kolasic, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mesut Ozil: 2
Shots
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 65
Nicolas Pepe: 44
Alexandre Lacazette: 40
Lucas Torreira: 20
David Luiz: 19
Offsides
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 15
Alexandre Lacazette: 10
Mesut Ozil: 6
Sead Kolasinac: 5
Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka: 3
Big chances missed
(Getty Images)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8
Alexandre Lacazette: 3
Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe: 2
Defence
Tackles
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Granit Xhaka: 38
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka: 32
Matteo Guendouzi, Nicolas Pepe: 30
Aerial battles
Sokratis: 59
David Luiz: 39
Calum Cambers, Shkodran Mustafi: 37
Granit Xhaka: 33
Blocks
(Getty Images)
David Luiz: 28
Sokratis: 24
Granit Xhaka: 11
Calum Chambers, Lucas Torreira: 7
Interceptions
Lucas Torreira: 30
Matteo Guendouzi: 27
David Luiz: 26
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 25
Clearances
David Luiz: 99
Sokratis: 67
Shkodran Mustafi: 49
Granit Xhaka: 42
Calum Chambers: 41
Errors leading to goals
(Getty Images)
Bernd Leno: 2
David Luiz, Sokratis: 1
Yellow cards
Granit Xhaka: 7
Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis: 6
Calum Chambers, Alexandre Lacazette: 5
David Luiz, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira: 4
Red cards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 1
Statistics correct as of March 15, 2020.