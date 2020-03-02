🔥Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi booked by Mike Dean for sarcastic reaction🔥

Matteo Guendouzi could find himself in hot water with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta again after picking up a bizarre yellow card against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour with the Spanish coach in recent weeks after an incident of indiscipline on the Gunners’ trip to Dubai over the winter break.

Guendouzi was recalled to the side for the fifth-round tie at Fratton Park as Arteta made nine changes to the team that lost 2-1 against Olympiacos.

But with 35 minutes on the clock, the 20-year-old was shown a yellow card in the strangest of circumstances by referee Mike Dean which only underlined questions over his attitude.

Guendouzi was apparently displeased at Dean’s attempts to bring back play for a rolling back after Arsenal had taken a free-kick took quickly on the centre circle.

In Pictures | Portsmouth vs Arsenal | 02/03/2020

And the midfielder paid the price for a moment of petulance, slamming the ball down on the ground in a sarcastic manner.

Dean, who has earned a reputation for being one of football’s more theatrical officials, was seemingly unamused and produced the yellow card – much to the dismay of Arteta.