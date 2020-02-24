🔥Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah: Leeds spell hardened me for Alexandre Lacazette battle🔥

Eddie Nketiah says his tough loan spell at Leeds United has made him ready to battle with Alexandre Lacazette to lead the line for Arsenal.

Nketiah was sent out on loan to Championship side Leeds United in the summer, but he was recalled by Arsenal last month due to a lack of game time.

The 20-year-old was expected to go out on loan again in January, but after impressing new head coach Mikel Arteta in training he stayed put.

Nketiah has now repaid Arteta’s faith and his goal on Sunday in the 3-2 win over Everton was his second in five matches since returning to Arsenal.

The England Under-21 international got on the scoresheet after starting ahead of Lacazette for the second Premier League game in a row and he is now relishing battling the Frenchman for more minutes.

“I think I always have believed in myself,” said Nketiah.

“Even at the beginning of the season the manager (Unai Emery) wanted me to stay, but I thought it would be good for me to learn in a new environment and take myself out of the comfort zone a bit.

“I think I developed in that environment but obviously now it is a different situation, speaking to Mikel and the belief he showed in me I really did believe he would give me opportunities if I continued to work hard.”

Nketiah started just two league matches at Leeds and he has already matched that tally for Arsenal.

On target: Nketiah celebrates his goal against Everton (Action Images via Reuters)

The striker, however, says despite a lack of minutes his time under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has helped him a lot.

“My Leeds experience was good for me, I learned as a player,” Nketiah added.

“It started really well, obviously I came on and if you check my minutes-to-goal ratio it’s quite good, but obviously it’s just how things are.

“It was a very good environment to be in, he (Bielsa) is a very demanding coach and I learned a lot.

“You have to learn about yourself and take each opportunity as it comes. I’m here playing at Arsenal, which is a dream.”