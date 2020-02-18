🔥Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka not giving up on winger dream despite defender run🔥

Bukayo Saka is still hoping to make it as a winger at Arsenal – despite establishing himself at left-back this season.

The 18-year-old has emerged from the club’s academy during the current campaign and made 24 appearances this term, the latest of those came on Sunday during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle when once again Saka was asked to operate in defence.

The teenager usually plies his trade as a winger but has filled in at full-back due to injuries to both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, excelling as a deputy, and has now revealed he still hopes to play further forward in the future.

“I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists,” said Saka.

“For now I’ll do the job the manager asks me to.

“In the future if I do get to go back onto the wing I feel like I know how full-backs play and playing as a full-back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don’t like them to do. It’s a good learning experience for me.

“I learned a lot about how wingers in the Premier League play against defenders and how to position myself because in this system it’s different.

“I get to play much higher because the winger comes inside and I get to go [forward]. There’s a lot of space for me and it’s good for me.”

Saka’s impressive form has caught the eye of a number of clubs and Arsenal are keen to tie him down to a new deal given his current contract has 18 months to run.

“I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents. I just enjoy my football and play my football,” said the teenager.

“They’re sorting it out. Of course I’m enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach, so we’ll see what happens.”