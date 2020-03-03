🔥Arsenal young guns give Mikel Arteta hope a Cup run could be start of something big🔥

Mikel Arteta’s team selection said more about his view of the FA Cup than any words could have but a run in this competition may yet have a galvanising effect for the months ahead.

It is already helping to heal recent wounds. Arteta’s stark admission that several players were still struggling with the mental and physical damage inflicted by last Thursday’s Europa League defeat underlined the job he has to restore self-belief for the final three months of the campaign.

There is little time to lose. The Gunners are five points adrift of fifth place — currently enough to reach the Champions League with Manchester City’s appeal against their Uefa ban pending — with a game in hand, albeit against last season’s champions.

Last month’s financial figures reinforced the importance of European football in some form to the club’s immediate future, preferably Champions League, which increases the pressure on their League form as a result of Olympiacos’s shock victory.

An FA Cup run can at least help with the insurance policy of Europa League football but, arguably of equal significance, it would validate Arteta’s first steps into management and help convince players that silverware is within reach.

Of course, the Gunners have been here before, to some extent. The 2014 FA Cup win was framed as a stepping stone to challenging for the game’s bigger prizes but it only led to retaining the trophy a year later and a 2017 success against Chelsea which served to mask deficiencies that Arsene Wenger never resolved.

But the depth of the fall under Unai Emery leaves Arteta in a pre-2014 place. The FA Cup once again offers the possibility of progress, even if by itself it would not offset another season outside the Champions League.

It was, therefore, a risk to make nine changes as Arteta did against Portsmouth, and one that threatened to backfire early on, right up until Sokratis Papastathopoulos fired home a superb volley in first-half stoppage-time.

For a team often criticised over their game management, it is worth highlighting how well they saw this out. Reiss Nelson already had one assist to his name but he punctuated a fine evening’s work with a 51st-minute cross which Eddie Nketiah converted with a combination of luck and clever improvisation.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Lucas Torreira left Fratton Park on crutches after being carried off 16 minutes in with an ankle injury but his replacement, Dani Ceballos, helped Matteo Guendouzi squeeze the life out of the home side after the interval as Arsenal recovered from a slow start to assert their superiority.

Arteta said: “I assessed the team and physically some of them were knackered, some of them had issues, some of them mentally were hanging on what happened [last Thursday] so I tried to pick the right team knowing how they were and I made the most of it. If you win, it is okay but if we had lost obviously it would have been the wrong decision. To win any competition you need to be lucky with the draw, you need to have luck in certain moments and after you have to look after every detail if you want to win.

“Let’s see what the next draw is, but we have another game in the Premier League on Saturday, so let’s focus on that.”

Pablo Mari’s performance on debut was another positive for Arteta having given him an extended period to build up his fitness following a January arrival from Flamengo.

There is no doubt the end of the campaign will bring about a significant overhaul with Arteta wanting to mould the squad in his own image. Other players need to be convinced they can achieve their aims in the red half of north London. An FA Cup success would make those tasks a little easier.