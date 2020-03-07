🔥Arsenal XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injury updates🔥

Mikel Arteta is likely to recall his big names as Arsenal look to continue their encouraging run of Premier League form against West Ham at the Emirates, having rotated for the FA Cup win over Portsmouth.

Lucas Torreira is definitely out after suffering a fractured ankle during the win at Fratton Park, but other than that Arsenal have a near clean bill of health.

Kieran Tierney is back in full training but short on match fitness, so Bukayo Saka should fill in at left-back again.

In midfield Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka should start as a pair, with the duo establishing a good partnership in recent weeks – even when Torreira was fit.

It is ahead of them where Arteta has the biggest decisions to make.

Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson both shone in attack against Portsmouth on Monday and as such it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them keeping their places for Saturday’s game.

That would, however, force Arteta to leave out Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe – who cost a combined total of over £130million.

It’d be a brave move, but Arteta has shown so far he isn’t afraid to make big calls.

Possible Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah.