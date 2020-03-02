🔥Arsenal XI vs Portsmouth: Pablo Mari debut – confirmed team news ans starting lineups for FA Cup clash🔥

Mikel Arteta has insisted he cannot allow his Arsenal players to think a Thursday-Monday scheduling can create fatigue, but still makes nine changes for Monday’s FA Cup trip to Portsmouth.

Only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka retain their starting roles from Thursday’s Europa League exit to Olympiacos, with Pablo Mari set to make his debut for Arsenal.

The centre-back joined on loan from Flamengo in January. Arteta had a decision to make in goal with Emiliano Martinez starting in the previous two rounds; the Spaniard was axed for Bernd Leno in the Europa League last month despite playing every group-stage game, but retains his role at Fratton Park.

Eddie Nketiah starts in attack while Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli have also been drafted in.

The club confirmed this morning that Kieran Tierney is aiming to return to full training this week as he bids to recovering from shoulder surgery.

Cedric Soares is a week further behind due to a knee problem.

Arsenal lineup: Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Mari, Saka; Guendouzi, Torreira; Nelson, Willock, Martinelli; Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Ceballos, Xhaka, Pepe, Lacazette

Portsmouth lineup: Bass; McCrorie, Bolton, Burgess, Seddon; Close; McGeehan; Williams, Evans (c), Harness; Harrison

Subs: MacGillivray, Raggett, Whatmough, Naylor, Cannon, Marquis, Curtis