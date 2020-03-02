🔥Arsenal XI vs Portsmouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for FA Cup clash🔥

Mikel Arteta has insisted he cannot allow his Arsenal players to think a Thursday-Monday scheduling can create fatigue but he is still expected to make several changes for Monday’s FA Cup trip to Portsmouth.

Skhodran Mustafi limped out of Thursday’s Europa League exit to Olympiacos with a thigh problem and although the injury is not thought to be serious, it makes a debut for Pablo Mari more likely.

The centre-back joined on loan from Flamengo in January. Arteta has a decision to make in goal with Emiliano Martinez starting in the previous two rounds but the Spaniard was axed for Bernd Leno in the Europa League last month despite playing every group-stage game.

Eddie Nketiah is set to start in attack while Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli could also be drafted in. The club confirmed this morning that Kieran Tierney is aiming to return to full training this week as he bids to recovering from shoulder surgery.

Cedric Soares is a week further behind due to a knee problem.

Arsenal possible line-up: (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Bellerin, Mari, David Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Nketiah.