🔥Arsenal XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted starting lineup and injuries for Europa League clash🔥

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has plenty of options available for tonight’s Europa League home meeting with Olympiacos at Emirates Stadium.

Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out with a “significant” shoulder injury which will likely keep him sidelined until after the March international break.

Calum Chambers is the only other long-term absentee, meaning Arteta is expected to name a strong side as Arsenal look to book a spot in the last 16.

Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal over Emi Martinez and Bukayo Saka will come in at left-back.

In midfield Granit Xhaka could be left out due to the fact he is one yellow card away from a suspension but, given his form, he is likely to start.

Alongside the Switzerland international, Lucas Torreira should come in for Dani Ceballos after the win over Everton and, in attack, Alexandre Lacazette is due to replace Eddie Nketiah.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are all pushing to start, but they are more likely to get minutes against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday.

For Olympiacos, defender Ruben Semedo is suspended and forward Hillal Soudani misses out through injury.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Olympiacos predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa, Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas, Bouchalakis, Camara, Guillherme, Masouras, Valbuena, El Arabi​