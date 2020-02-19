🔥Arsenal XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Matteo Guendouzi trained with Arsenal on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta weighed up whether to recall the midfielder for the Europa League clash against Olympiacos.

Guendouzi was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 4-0 win against Newcastle after a row with Arteta and members of his coaching staff during the club’s recent trip to Dubai.

Arteta is understood to have been unhappy with Guendouzi’s attitude and his omission from the squad was a clear warning to the 20-year-old.

Arsenal head coach Arteta sent a strong message to the rest of the dressing room and he was on Wednesday deciding whether to recall the Frenchman for the first leg of Arsenal’s last-32 tie in Athens.

The midfielder is fully fit and trained on Wednesday morning along with the rest of the Arsenal squad at their London Colney training ground but now faces a battle to regain his place in the team.

Arteta was due to decide after the session if Guendouzi would fly to Greece, with the Gunners due to announce their travelling squad on Wednesday evening.

It remains to be seen if January signing Pablo Mari will be in a position to make his senior Arsenal debut after playing 45 minutes for the club’s Under-23s against Chelsea on Monday night.

Fellow new arrival Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are hoping to be back in training by the end of the month, but Calum Chambers remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette