🔥Arsenal XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Matteo Guendouzi is travelling with the Arsenal squad for their Europa League clash against Olympiacos tonight.

Guendouzi was omitted from the matchday 18 for Sunday’s 4-0 win against Newcastle after a row with Arteta and members of his coaching staff during the club’s recent trip to Dubai.

Arteta is understood to have been unhappy with Guendouzi’s attitude and his absence from the squad was a clear warning to the 20-year-old.

The midfielder is fully fit and trained on Wednesday morning along with the rest of the Arsenal squad at their London Colney training ground but now faces a battle to regain his place in the team.

Guendouzi was selected to fly to Greece, but Mesut Ozil is not making the trip due to personal reasons.

Lucas Torreira has also not travelled as the result of an illness, but could yet fly out ahead of the game if his condition improves.

Pablo Mari is available to make his senior Arsenal debut after playing 45 minutes for the club’s Under-23s against Chelsea on Monday night.

Fellow new arrival Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are hoping to be back in full training by the end of the month, but Calum Chambers remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette