🔥Arsenal XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted line-up and latest injuries🔥

Other than Sead Kolasinac being ruled out due to a shoulder problem, Mikel Arteta has a near full-fit Arsenal squad to pick from for this match with Olympiacos.

As a result, the Spaniard is expected to name a strong side as Arsenal look to book a spot in the last-16 of the Europa League. Callum Chambers is the only long-term absentee.

Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal over Emi Martinez and Bukayo Sake will come in at left-back.

In midfield Granit Xhaka could be left out due to the fact he is one yellow card away from a suspension but, given his form, he is likely to start.

Alongside the Switzerland international, Lucas Torreira should come in for Dani Ceballos from the win over Everton and, in attack, Alexandre Lacazette is due to replace Eddie Nketiah up front.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are all pushing to start, but they are more likely to get minutes against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday than on Thursday.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette