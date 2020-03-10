🔥Arsenal XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injury list for Premier League game🔥

Mikel Arteta has a number of decisions to make as he returns to the Etihad for the first time since leaving Manchester City for Arsenal.

A key one of those is deciding who partners David Luiz in the heart of defence, with Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi battling for the role.

Mari should get the nod after impressing in the last two games, while the fact Mustafi is nursing a thigh issue doesn’t help his cause.

Ahead of them, with no Lucas Torreira until at least early May, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka should start in midfield.

There is a debate over whether they are joined, however, in a midfield-three by Matteo Guendouzi at the expense of Mesut Ozil.

In Pictures | Arsenal training for Man City | 10/03/2020

The German has been a regular for Arteta as a No10, but you wonder if he may drop him for this trip to City in favour of the defensive-minded Guendouzi.

Out wide Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should keep their places from Saturday’s win over West Ham.

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start upfront too in favour of Eddie Nketiah after the Frenchman came off the bench to score the winner against the Hammers.

(buildlineup.com)

Arsenal prediced lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.