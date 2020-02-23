🔥Arsenal XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Mikel Arteta will hope his decision to keep Arsenal in Greece for an extra night following Thursday’s Europa League win at Olympiacos will reduce the number of changes required to freshen up his team for Everton’s Premier League visit.

Nicolas Pepe is a strong candidate to return to the starting line-up as is Hector Bellerin, who was left behind in London during midweek.

Lucas Torreira misses the game with an illness but given the club were considering flying him out to Athens at the last minute, it seems reasonable to assume he is available to play.

Mesut Ozil’s inclusion may depend on whether his wife has given birth.

Eddie Nketiah started the Gunners’ last League game – against Newcastle last weekend – but it would be a surprise were Alexandre Lacazette not to continue leading the line after scoring two goals in his last two matches following a drought.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette