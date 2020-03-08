🔥Arsenal won't discuss Champions League qualification battle despite unbeaten run, says Bernd Leno🔥

Bernd Leno says the Arsenal squad are not talking about the battle for Champions League qualification and are instead taking each game as it comes.

Arsenal beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten stretch in the Premier League to eight matches – which is currently the best run in England’s top-flight.

The win means Mikel Arteta’s side are now ninth in the table, eight points off Chelsea in fourth and five off Manchester United in fifth.

They have a game in hand on both of those sides, which they will use on Wednesday when they travel to Manchester City, and victory in that match would put Arsenal right back in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League.

Leno, however, has revealed the Arenal squad are not allowing themselves to get sucked into discussing the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

In Pictures | Arsenal vs West Ham | 07/03/2020

“At the moment we look always to the next game,” said the goalkeeper.

“There is too much time in football, you have to always focus on the next game. That is always the most important thing.

“Now we focus on Wednesday against Man City and not what is in May at the end of the season. We have to focus on every game and it will be in our hands.

“I think it’s all about us, if it will be realistic or not. There is still a gap, but I think we have nine or 10 games left so we have enough opportunities to reduce this gap and go to the Champions League places.

“Or maybe fifth is enough? I don’t know, it depends on Man City. But yes, I think it’s all in our hands.”

Arsenal’s win over West Ham on Saturday was a big one for the squad and particularly Leno, who suffered a disappointing night in his last appearance against Olympiacos.

The German was caught out playing out from the back by the Greek side and his error led to Olympiacos scoring a last-minute winner to knock Arsenal out of the Europa League.

Arsenal have gone eight games unbeaten in the Premier League Photo; Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Leno admitted he, and the rest of the squad, struggled to move on from that loss in the immediate aftermath, but the win over West Ham will help refocus their minds.

“First of all, nobody could sleep very well after this disappointing night [against Olympiacos],” he said.

“But as a football player you have to look forward. Sometimes it’s very difficult, it was very difficult, but football can change so quick.

“We are out of this competition, we have to finish with the Europa League. We have to look forward and this was the mindset from the manager.

Lacazette’s goal was the difference as Arsenal beat West Ham Photo: Getty Images

“It was four, five days later that we had another game and then four days later another game, so football is very quick and you always have to look forward. I think this is the only way.”