🔥Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro returns to Australia for family reasons🔥

Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro has temporarily returned to Australia due to family reasons.

The news was announced by Arsenal on Wednesday afternoon, when it was also confirmed assistant coaches Aaron D’Antino and Leanne Hall will temporarily take control of the side.

The Gunners have been flying high under Montemurro this season and currently sit third in the Women’s Super League and just four points off leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand.

They will, however, now have to cope without their head coach for a period of time after it was explained Montemurro has returned to his home country of Australia for family reasons.

“Assistant coaches Aaron D’Antino and Leanne Hall will be taking the management of the team while Joe is in Australia.

“Everyone at the club wishes Joe all the best and looks forward to his return.”

No timeframe has been given for Montemurro’s return and D’Antino and Hall will lead the team in his absence.

Arsenal Women are next in action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.