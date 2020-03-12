Arsenal Women forward Caitlin Foord is currently in self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution after returning from international duty with Australia.

Foord played for the Matildas this week in their Olympic qualifier against Vietnam.

The forward played the full 90 minutes in Cam Pha on Wednesday as Australia won 2-1 to qualify for this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

Afterwards, Australia coach Ante Milicic revealed Arsenal had liaised with the UK government and decided Foord would be self-isolated upon her return.

The club later confirmed that news to Standard Sport in a statement, adding that the steps were being taken as a precaution and that Foord has shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

“We are strictly following the public health guidelines and as part of these measures that the club have been following, any staff member or player who has travelled to any of the affected countries in recent weeks are self-isolating for two weeks as a precaution,” Arsenal said.

“Caitlin featured for Australia in an Olympics qualifier fixture in Vietnam this week, she is currently not showing any symptoms but as a precaution she will be self-isolating at home in the UK for 14 days.”

Foord’s 14-day self-isolation means that she will now miss Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against rivals Tottenham.