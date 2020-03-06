arsenal-vs-west-ham-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-tv-channel,-latest-team-news

🔥Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

News
John koli0

Arsenal welcome West Ham to the Emirates for a Saturday afternoon London derby.

The Hammers have shown signs of life as of late, securing a huge win in front of their home fans against Southampton last time out.

The win moved the Hammers out of the relegation zone on goal difference, with the Gunners starting the weekend in 10th – eight points off fourth place. 

Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah.

West Ham XI (4-4-2): Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Haller 

Where to watch the match

TV channel and live stream: This match is not available to watch live in the UK. 

Related Posts

trump-impeachment-trial-nears-end-as-closing-arguments-unfold-in-senate

Trump impeachment trial nears end as closing arguments unfold in Senate

John koli
facebook-allows-political-candidates-to-run-branded-content

🔥Facebook allows political candidates to run branded content🔥

syed
stormzy-becomes-first-owner-of-a-gregg&apos;s-black-card:-"i-have-peaked"

🔥Stormzy becomes first owner of a Gregg's black card: "I have peaked"🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *