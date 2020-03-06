🔥Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Arsenal welcome West Ham to the Emirates for a Saturday afternoon London derby.

The Hammers have shown signs of life as of late, securing a huge win in front of their home fans against Southampton last time out.

The win moved the Hammers out of the relegation zone on goal difference, with the Gunners starting the weekend in 10th – eight points off fourth place.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah.

West Ham XI (4-4-2): Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Haller

Where to watch the match

TV channel and live stream: This match is not available to watch live in the UK.