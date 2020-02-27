🔥Arsenal vs Olympiacos starting XIs: Confirmed team news, lineups and latest injuries for Europa League🔥

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has plenty of options available for tonight’s Europa League home meeting with Olympiacos at Emirates Stadium.

Sead Kolasinac has been ruled out with a “significant” shoulder injury which will likely keep him sidelined until after the March international break.

Calum Chambers is the only other long-term absentee, meaning Arteta has been able to name a strong side as Arsenal look to book a spot in the last 16.

Bernd Leno is starting in goal over Emi Martinez and Bukayo Saka has come in at left-back. In midfield Granit Xhaka keeps his place despite being one yellow card away from a suspension.

Alongside the Switzerland international, Dani Ceballos keeps his place from the win over Everton and, in attack, Alexandre Lacazette has replaced Eddie Nketiah who misses out entirely.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson were all pushing to start, but they are more likely to get minutes against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday.

Confirmed team news

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, LacazetteSubs: Martinez, Sokratis, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli

Olympiacos XI: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Guilherme, Camara; Randjelovic, El-Arabi, ValbuenaSubs: Karargyris, Masouras, Lovera, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Bullari, Gaspar